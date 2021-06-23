AC Milan have not gone beyond making an enquiry for Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko in the ongoing transfer window.

Bakayoko spent last season on loan at Napoli and is scheduled to return to Chelsea for pre-season next month.

The Frenchman has a year left on his Chelsea contract, but is not part of the club’s plans moving forward at the moment.

Chelsea want to sell him in the ongoing transfer window and have been actively seeking offers for him as they look to earn a fee from his departure.

AC Milan are interested, but according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, they have not done more than just making a simple enquiry for the 26-year-old midfielder.

The Rossoneri have other priorities in the market and Bakayoko is one of the possibilities they are exploring.

But other than an enquiry, they have not made any concrete moves to take him to the San Siro this summer.

Chelsea want between €15m to €20m from Bakayoko’s departure, but AC Milan would be likely to look to negotiate.

The midfielder spent the 2018/19 season at AC Milan on loan and is keen on returning to the San Siro.