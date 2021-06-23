Lazio made substantial progress on a swoop to sign Lucas Torreira from Arsenal on Wednesday.

The Serie A giants have set their sights on landing Torriera as they look to bolster their midfield options during the ongoing transfer window.

Torriera, who spent last term on loan at Atletico Madrid in La Liga, is keen to return to Italy where he enjoyed success with Sampdoria.

Lazio are working hard on a swoop to take Torreira from the Emirates Stadium and, according to Italian outlet Lalaziosiamonoi.it, they made significant progress on Wednesday.

The club have now found an agreement in principle on Torreira’s salary, with the Arsenal man willing to lower his demands.

Torreira is claimed to be ready to drop his salary demands from €3.5m per year to €3m plus bonuses.

The 25-year-old made 19 appearances in La Liga for Atletico Madrid over the course of last season.

Arsenal have the midfielder under contract for a further two years.