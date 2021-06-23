Lazio are locked in talks with the entourage of West Ham United winger Felipe Anderson, but a deal is claimed to be difficult to do.

The Brazilian was deemed surplus to requirement at the London Stadium by boss David Moyes and shipped off on a loan spell to Portuguese giants FC Porto in the season gone by.

But Anderson struggled to find his form in Porto, having managed only a single league start his name at the club.

The winger is again linked with leaving West Ham this summer, although on a permanent basis with his former club Lazio keen on taking him back to Italy.

And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Biancocelesti are in talks with Anderson’s entourage over a potential deal for him.

The 28-year-old has one more year left on his current deal in London, and stands to earn €5m, which Lazio are unable to accommodate into their current wage structure.

Lazio are trying to convince Anderson to allow them to spread out his salary over the duration of a potential contract at the Stadio Olimpico.

Moreover, West Ham paid Lazio €40m for Anderson’s signature in the summer of 2018 and are tipped to look to recoup some of that money from any potential sale of the player, but they are yet to put on a price tag on him.

Anderson has so far featured 73 times for West Ham across all competitions before he lost his place in the team, and it remains to be seen whether he will return to Italy in a bid to breathe life into his stalled career this summer.