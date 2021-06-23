Rangers target Joey Veerman is still expected to be the subject of transfer interest despite nothing materialising yet, it has been claimed in the Netherlands.

Veerman caught the eye with his performances at Heerenveen over the course of last season and was instantly linked with a host of clubs, including Scottish champions Rangers.

But as June draws to a close Veerman is still at Heerenveen, with no transfer yet to materialise.

However, according to the Leeuwarder Courant’s KOKO Radio podcast, something transfer related around Veerman is still expected to happen.

With the European Championship ongoing, a number of clubs have yet to enter the transfer market and it is claimed when players begin to be bought and sold the dominos falling could lead to offers for Veerman.

It remains to be seen if Rangers are plotting a potential swoop for Veerman.

The Scottish giants could view Veerman as a replacement for Glen Kamara, if he departs; the Finland international, who is in action at Euro 2020, has been linked with Watford.

Veerman was snapped up by Heerenveen from Volendam in 2019, having come through the youth ranks at the Kras Stadion outfit.