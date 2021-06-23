Leeds United centre-back Charlie Cresswell has been keeping sharp on his time off as he looks to report for pre-season in top shape.

The Leeds United starlet proved his dedication as he took part in a training session on Wednesday with the Evolution Sports Academy.

With the Whites not scheduled to return for pre-season yet, the youngster is looking to stay fit so that he does not have to play catch up.

What a session this was with @LUFC young centre back Charlie Cresswell 🧡🧡💪🏻🥵 pic.twitter.com/awwjd73vEj — Evolution Sports Academy (@Evolution_Sprts) June 23, 2021

Cresswell has already voiced his desire to become a regular with the first-team after being handed his debut in the EFL Cup against Hull City.

He has also cited the example of another academy graduate Pascal Struijk, who he feels is someone to look up to for the youngsters.

Creswell had signed a new two-and-a-half-year contract with the Whites in November, extending his stay at Elland Road until the summer of 2023.

Most of his appearances last season came for the Under-23s for whom he managed 21 league games, even going on to wear the skipper’s armband.

Cresswell will be looking to catch Marcelo Bielsa’s eye over the course of pre-season as he looks to follow in Struijk’s footsteps.