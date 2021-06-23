Fenerbahce president Ali Koc has sent out a warning to clubs interested in defender Attila Szalai, who has been linked with Leeds United and West Ham United.

Szalai only joined Fenerbahce in the January transfer window this year, but the Hungary international is already a wanted man and has admirers in the Premier League.

David Moyes’ West Ham are claimed to have seen a proposal for the defender rejected, while Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is mooted to want Szalai at Elland Road.

Fenerbahce though are not prepared to easily lose Szalai and president Koc has sent out a clear message.

He was quoted as saying by Turkish broadcaster aSPOR: “I wouldn’t even talk about under €20m for Attila Szalai.”

It is suggested that the Turkish Super Lig giants would be looking for €30m to let the Hungary international depart.

Fenerbahce only paid €2m to sign Szalai from Cypriot side Apollon Limassol and would be looking at a big profit if they choose to sell him this summer.

Szalai played for the full 90 minutes in Hungary’s 2-2 draw with Germany at Euro 2020 on Wednesday night.