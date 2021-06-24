AC Milan are preparing to make a move for West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur linked winger Mikkel Damsgaard in the ongoing transfer window.

The 20-year-old midfielder caught the attention of several clubs with his performances for Sampdoria in his first season in Serie A.

His ability to play in multiple positions and his penchant for creating chances has led to interest from clubs such as West Ham and Tottenham from the Premier League.

Damsgaard further grabbed attention by scoring a brilliant goal for Denmark in the European Championship and AC Milan are claimed to be keen on signing him.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the Serie A giants are prepared to table an offer to snare the Dane away from Sampdoria in the ongoing transfer window.

The Rossoneri are big admirers of the player and believe he would add great value to the squad.

His versatility has attracted their eyes and AC Milan are now ready to put in a proposal to Sampdoria soon; it remains to be seen if whether they do it springs his Premier League suitors into action.

Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero has already said Damsgaard’s asking price has gone up since he scored in the European Championship.

With Denmark in the last 16, another good performance could see more millions added to his value this summer.