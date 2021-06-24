Former Celtic star Paul Lambert has stressed the need for new manager Ange Postecoglou to quickly build a strong relationship with new chief executive Dominic McKay and get his philosophy across to the team.

Following unsuccessful attempts to get Eddie Howe to replace Neil Lennon at Celtic Park, the Scottish giants appointed the former Australia boss as their new manager at the start of this month.

However, the job does not look easy for the 55-year-old as he has to rebuild a squad that took a hammering last season.

There are a number of players, such as Odsonne Edouard and Kristoffer Ajer, whose future remains unclear and to make things even more complicated Postecoglou does not have much time given Celtic have Champions League qualifiers.

Lambert feels that the newly appointed manager has to build a strong relationship with the new chief executive and the board on their part will need to back the manager with the money that will be useful in their being competitive domestically as well as at European level.

“Celtic have European qualifiers straight away – they have three rounds to get through if they are to qualify for the Champions League”, Lambert told Sky Sports.

“He has to assemble a squad that’s going to be much more competitive in the coming season and the issue with that is who will still be at the club at the end of the summer?

“There’s a lot of talk about Odsonne Edouard leaving while Kristoffer Ajer has already gone on the record while on international duty about his future.

“So, he might have to replace some key players and that will be important for him to get the backing financially to bring in quality players to challenge domestically and in Europe to bring in new revenue.

“He has to build a strong relationship with the new chief executive Dominic McKay and get his philosophy across to the team.

“He looks a determined guy from the outside looking in.

“He will want to impose himself to ensure his message gets across.”

Celtic will face Danish side FC Midtjylland in the second qualifying round of the Champions League starting in the middle of July.