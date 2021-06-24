Arsenal are making progress in their negotiations with Brighton for the signature of defender Ben White and are close to reaching an agreement with the Seagulls, according to The Athletic.

The 23-year-old centre-back is Arsenal’s top target as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen the heart of his side’s defence this summer.

Brighton rejected their initial advances for the defender, but the Gunners kept at it and it seems a deal between the two clubs is a distinct possibility.

The north London club have been making steady progress in their talks with Brighton as they look to get a deal over the line for White.

It has been claimed that the Gunners are now closer than ever to reaching an agreement to take White to the Emirates this summer.

Brighton have been holding out for a guaranteed fee of £50m and Arsenal are currently proposing a package of £45m plus another £5m in add-ons to reach the magic figure.

The discussions are on between the two clubs and they are now centred on the nature and feasibility of the bonus payments.

They are also negotiating the payment structure, but Arsenal are now confident that an agreement will be reached soon.

White is keen on the move to Arsenal and the Gunners are not anticipating any problems in working out personal terms with his representatives.