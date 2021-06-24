Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are keeping tabs on Lorenzo Insigne, who has entered the final year of his contract at Napoli, it has been claimed Italy.

Insigne, a long-time servant of Napoli, is a fan favourite and is tipped to continue playing a key role in the senior squad under new coach Luciano Spalletti in the upcoming season.

However, the 30-year-old’s long-term future at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona is uncertain at the moment, with him entering the final 12 months of his contract at the club.

And according to Italian daily Il Mattino, Insigne has drawn the admiring glances of several clubs from abroad as Arsenal, Spurs and Chelsea are following him.

The Premier League trio are convinced of Insigne’s qualities, but are yet to make any concrete moves for him.

Napoli are keen on having Insigne in their squad for the long-term and have maintained constant contact with his agent, but both the player and the club are yet to confirm anything on his future in Naples.

Gli Azzurri have been tipped to enter contract negotiations with Insigne when the team gather for pre-season preparations at Dimaro Folgarida next month.

It remains to be seen whether Insigne will receive any offers from the Premier League this summer with the likes of Arsenal, Spurs and Chelsea keeping a close eye on him and spying a potential bargain due to his contractual situation.