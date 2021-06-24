Former Scotland midfielder John Collins is of the view that Chelsea starlet Billy Gilmour deserves to be playing regular football at club level next season.

After moving from Rangers in the summer of 2017, Gilmour came up through the ranks from the Blues’ academy and has so far made over 20 senior appearances for the London club.

Despite not featuring regularly for the Blues, the youngster was selected in the Scotland squad for the European Championship and for his performance against England received admiration from all corners.

Collins joined in on the praise for the young midfielder and compared his impact on the Scottish team to that of Luka Modric’s on Croatia.

The former Scotland star knows the challenge that Gilmour faces in playing regularly for Chelsea and is keen to see him on the pitch week in, week out next term.

“The boys played well when we went down to Wembley”, Collins was quoted as saying by the Glasgow Times.

“Billy Gilmour was the shining light on that pitch and it brought a smile to everyone’s face.

“He played with such maturity and was getting on the ball – he was our own little Modric at Wembley.

“We’ve got that to look forward to – hopefully Billy can keep on playing.

“He’s too good to be sitting on a bench; he’s got to be gracing football pitches every Saturday and every Wednesday.”

The young midfielder has been linked with a loan move to recently-promoted Premier League side Norwich City, where he could play on a regular basis.