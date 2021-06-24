Celtic hold a long-term interest in Bologna left-back Aaron Hickey, but have not made a move for the Scot despite claims of a bid being placed, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The 19-year-old joined Italian top flight club Bologna from Scottish Premiership side Hearts last summer, but is already being linked with a return to Scotland.

Celtic, who are on the lookout for a new left-back following Diego Laxalt’s poor loan spell, are said to be interested in acquiring the teenager’s services this summer.

It has been claimed that the Glasgow giants have put in a bid of €3.5m in an attempt to convince the Serie A club to part ways with the full-back.

However, talk of Celtic putting in a bid for Hickey appears to be wide of the mark as the Bhoys are said to have made no move for the player recently.

The Parkhead side are long-term admirers of the teenage left-back, but are yet to make a formal approach for him this summer.

Hickey was part of Celtic’s youth set-up in the 2017/18 season and could return to the club if they choose to step up their interest in him.

The Hoops are bracing for several changes at the club this summer as they prepare for life under new manager Ange Postecoglou.