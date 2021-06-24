Tiemoue Bakayoko’s agent has insisted that Chelsea will not agree on another loan deal for his client at the moment, but admits he is unsure how much the Blues want for him.

Bakayoko spent last season on loan at Napoli and is scheduled to report for pre-season training with Chelsea next month.

The Frenchman has a year left on his contract at Chelsea and the club are keen to find a more permanent solution for him by selling him this summer.

Inter and AC Milan have made enquiries into Bakayoko’s situation in London, and he could be back in Italy again ahead of the new season.

But Andy Bara, the Frenchman’s agent, stressed that at present the player’s contractual situation means a new loan is not possible.

He indicated that Chelsea want to sell Bakayoko, but admitted that he has no idea about their asking price at the moment.

Bara told Italian outlet Calciomercato.com: “I don’t think he will go away on loan as he did with Napoli.

“His contract doesn’t allow that.

“I don’t know the price at the moment, it is not my decision to make and it wouldn’t be serious to talk about it.”

Bakayoko has only a year left on his Chelsea contract and the Blues may only agree to a loan if he signs an extension before departing.