Nordsjaelland boss Flemming Pedersen has revealed that the Danish club held talks over Celtic star Karamoko Dembele in the winter, but while they are not looking to sign him now will not rule out the possibility completely.

The 18-year-old is highly rated by those at Celtic, but only has one more year remaining on his current contract with the Scottish Premiership giants.

As Dembele enters the final year of his contract with the Hoops, he has been linked with a move away from Parkhead, with Danish outfit Nordsjaelland said to be keen.

However, Nordsjaelland coach Pedersen has played down claims linking the Danish club with the teenager, but admitted that there was an opportunity to sign the player during the winter.

“He turned up as an opportunity in the winter“, Pedersen told Danish outlet Bold.dk.

“Often, when it comes out, the media is half a year late to it.

“When something comes out, it’s often four or six months late, but there is nothing now.“

The Danish tactician revealed that Nordsjaelland held talks over Dembele in the winter, but did not proceed with a transfer as they felt their squad was well equipped.

“There were talks in the winter, but it was something that we ourselves helped to shut down“, the Dane added.

“At that time, we thought we had the players we needed.“

Though Pedersen quashed claims linking Nordsjaelland with Dembele, he did not rule out the possibility of the situation changing, with the Danish club likely to lose star forward Kamaldeen Sulemana this summer.

“I cannot say anything about that“, the 58-year-old said when asked about the possibility of returning for Dembele again.

“It can go so fast in football, and many things I do not know before a real opportunity arises for a player, on whom I have to help make a decision about.“

Dembele made five senior appearances for Celtic last season, while scoring one goal in the process.