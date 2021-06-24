Roma are struggling to agree a fee with Arsenal for the services of Granit Xhaka and are trying to lower the Gunners’ asking price for the midfielder.

Xhaka has been linked with a move to Italy this summer, where he would have the opportunity to play under former Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese coach has identified the Swiss international as the man he wants to strengthen his midfield for next season and the Roma board are doing all they can to put the player at Mourinho’s disposal.

However, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Roma are struggling to agree a fee with Arsenal.

Roma are working to try to convince Arsenal to lower their demands for Xhaka as they try to put a deal in place to take him to Italy.

As such the deal, which had seemed close to being completed, is on hold.

The Serie A giants have already agreed personal terms with Xhaka, but need to agree a fee with Arsenal.

Since joining Arsenal in 2016, Xhaka has featured in more than 200 games for the Gunners, scoring 13 goals and setting up 20 more for his team-mates.