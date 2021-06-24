Crystal Palace have been snubbed by Lucien Favre, who has opted not to take over as Eagles boss, according to the Guardian.

The Eagles zeroed in on the former Borussia Dortmund coach as the man they wanted to take charge at Selhurst Park following the departure of Roy Hodgson.

Favre looked poised to become the Premier League side’s new boss, but now that will not happen.

Crystal Palace offered Favre a three-year contract which he had been due to put pen to paper to on Thursday.

However, the Swiss tactician has again considered whether he wants to become Crystal Palace’s new manager and has backed out.

Favre has opted to snub the Eagles and will not become the club’s new manager.

With pre-season now looming large on the horizon, Crystal Palace will need to go back to the drawing board as they search for a manager.

They had held talks with Nuno, which collapsed, and the Portuguese is now the leading contender to take over at Tottenham Hotspur.