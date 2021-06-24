Rafael Benitez is expected to be confirmed as Everton’s new manager by the end of the week, according to The Athletic.

The Spaniard has been in talks with Everton over returning to Merseyside this summer as their new manager, holding several rounds of fruitfuil discussions.

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is pushing ahead with the negotiations with Benitez despite the protests from a section of the Everton fans.

Some Everton supporters are not happy that the club are chasing a former Liverpool boss in Benitez and are not in favour of his appointment.

However the club are keen on the Spaniard and Everton are looking to get a deal over the line for the 61-year-old.

And it has been claimed that his appointment could be signed, sealed and confirmed by the end of the week.

The negotiations are at an advanced stage and barring any last-minute hiccups, Benitez is set to become the new Everton manager.

It remains to be seen whether Benitez manages to bridge the gap with Everton fans if his appointment is confirmed in the next few days.

He infamously called Everton ‘a small club’ when he was the Liverpool manager.