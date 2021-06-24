Schalke sporting director Rouven Schroder has issued a warning on Ozan Kabak’s price, insisting that the defender has not lost his value, amidst links with Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Turkey international spent the second half of last season on loan at Liverpool, but the Reds decided against making the move permanent for £18m.

However, Kabak is said to have other suitors in the Premier League, with Newcastle, Tottenham and Leicester City linked with a move for the defender.

There have been suggestions that Schalke could be forced to sell the Turk for a fee significantly lower than £18m following their relegation from the Bundesliga and the player failing to make an appearance at the European Championship.

But Schalke sporting director Schroder, who expects Kabak to leave the German club, has insisted that the 21-year-old has not lost his value, issuing a warning to his suitors regarding his transfer fee.

“As of now, I don’t see any possibility that Ozan will stay at Schalke“, Schroder told German magazine Kicker.

“We are clearly expecting a sale.

“Ozan has not lost his value.“

With Kabak attracting significant interest from clubs, it remains to be seen how much Schalke can bag for his sale this summer.