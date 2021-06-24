Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has revealed that his progress last season gave him a lot more confidence in pushing for Alisson Becker’s place in the Reds team.

After making only four appearances in domestic cups for Liverpool’s senior team prior to the 2020/21 season, the goalkeeper made his debut in the Premier League as well as the Champions League in the last season.

He kept a clean sheet each in the two appearances he made in the Premier League as well as the Champions League and his performances impressed manager Jurgen Klopp enough that he promoted him to second-choice goalkeeper above Adrian.

Kelleher stressed that the past season was a monumental one for him as he got to experience playing at the highest level for Liverpool.

The young goalkeeper added that his performances instilled a self-belief in him that he could challenge for Alisson’s place in the goal as he looks to keep pushing Liverpool’s first-choice shot-stopper.

Speaking to Liverpool’s official site, Kelleher said: “It was a big year for me in terms of playing the first-team games this year and more important games; being thrown into the Champions League and Premier League games was big for my development and being able to handle that.

“It gave me a lot of confidence to try to push on, to try to keep pushing Ali because I can play at that kind of level as well and do well.

“I am looking forward, try to keep pushing him and we’ll see what happens.”

Kelleher penned a new long-term deal with Liverpool ahead of the upcoming season and he will be hoping to build upon his progress from last year and get even more game time.