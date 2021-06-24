Jadon Sancho’s entourage are certain that Manchester United will sort out the structure of payment with Borussia Dortmund to take him to Old Trafford this summer, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Manchester United made a fresh bid of £72.6m for Sancho on Wednesday and are closing in on an agreement with Dortmund.

Their latest offer is close to what Dortmund want, but are still just a bit short of the money the Bundesliga giants demand before they will sanction the deal for the winger.

But the difference is not too much and it has been claimed that another £8.5m will be enough to convince Dortmund to let Sancho move to Manchester United.

And it has been claimed that the England winger’s camp are now convinced that the payment structure between the two clubs will be sorted out.

Dortmund want another £6m up front and £2.5m in add-ons from Manchester United for Sancho’s move.

Manchester United are deep in talks with the German giants and an agreement between the two clubs is expected to happen soon.

The add-ons in the deal are believed to be achievable and Dortmund have also insisted on bonus payments if Manchester United win the Champions League with Sancho.

But there is a huge deal of confidence at Old Trafford that more than 18 months after launching their efforts to sign Sancho, the winger will join the club this summer.