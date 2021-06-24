Roma coach Jose Mourinho is set to evaluate Everton linked Chris Smalling during pre-season and then take a decision on whether to put him up for sale.

With director of football Marcel Brands overseeing proceedings, Everton have cranked up their efforts in the transfer market despite not having a manager.

The Toffees are keen on reinforcing their defence this summer and have been linked with interest in Roma star Smalling.

Smalling joined Roma on a permanent basis last summer from Manchester United following a successful loan stint in the 2019/20 campaign, but struggled to emulate that form last season with niggling injury issues hindering his game time.

Everton are interested in taking him back to England, but the Giallorossi are yet to decide whether to put Smalling up for sale.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, new Roma coach Mourinho will take a decision on whether Smalling is part of his plans at the club once he takes a closer look at him when they gather for pre-season training next month.

Mourinho has a good idea of what to expect from Smalling when he is on song having worked with him at former club Manchester United and will let the Roma hierarchy know if it is better to sell him once pre-season training is under way.

Roma snapped up Smalling for an initial fee of £13.6m and are tipped to only let him go if a substantial bid arrives, even if they decide to offload him.

At present the defender is not looking for a move away from Rome, and it remains to be seen if Everton would be able to convince him to return to England, if they choose to launch a swoop for him.