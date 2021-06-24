Lucien Favre’s representative made the initial contact with Crystal Palace to express his client’s availability amid the club’s manager search, according to The Athletic.

The Eagles are closing in on the appointment of a new manager and Favre is now the odds on favourite to become the next man at the helm at Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace are negotiating the final terms of a contract and a deal is expected to be agreed soon between his representatives and the Premier League club.

The Eagles came close to appointing Nuno Espirito Santo and are keen to make sure everything is in place before confirming the appointment of Favre.

But it was their failure to close out a deal with Nuno that led to them holding talks with Favre in the first place.

The 63-year-old’s agent initiated the contact with Crystal Palace, but at that moment the club were pursuing other options.

But his candidacy gradually piqued their interest and interviews over Zoom were conducted where Favre impressed Crystal Palace with his vision and ideas.

The Eagles became more intrigued at the prospect of appointing Favre after carrying out an extensive background on him at his former clubs, holding talks with officials and sporting directors.

Crystal Palace are confident about the 63-year-old’s penchant for trusting young talents, a commitment to playing good football and his ability to bring the best out of the resources available to him.