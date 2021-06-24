FC Metz star Pape Matar Sarr has stressed he is keen on staying at his current club and his ambition is to help them win trophies next season, amidst interest from Aston Villa, Chelsea, Everton and Newcastle United.

After a slow start to his Ligue 1 campaign in the season gone by, the 18-year-old evolved into a key player for Metz as the season progressed, catching the eye of top clubs across Europe.

Sarr has admirers in domestic quarters from Nice, while La Liga giants Sevilla, Serie A side Atalanta and Premier League outfits Aston Villa, Everton, Newcastle and Chelsea are also linked with interest in him, according to French sports daily L’Equipe.

However, it appears interested parties in the midfielder have been dealt a blow as he revealed he intends on staying at Metz for another season and help them maintain their top flight status.

Sarr added that he dreams of winning trophies with Les Grenats next season while he aims to become a more lethal presence in front of goal.

“At FC Metz, our first objective is to keep the team in Ligue 1”, Sarr told L’Equipe.

“But winning trophies with them is also part of my ambitions for next season.

“I want to have a better season than in the 2020/21 [campaign] and if possible, score more goals.”

Metz are yet to receive any offers from potential suitors for Sarr but the club, especially coach Frederic Antonetti, is keen to hold on to him.