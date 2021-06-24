Newcastle United’s head of recruitment Steve Nickson personally carried out scouting missions on Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina towards the end of last season, according to the Chronicle.

Lemina spent last season on loan at Fulham but could not stop the Cottagers from being relegated from the Premier League.

The 27-year-old midfielder has a year left on his contract at Southampton, but is surplus to requirements at St. Mary’s and the club are keen to move him on this summer.

The Gabon international is one of the players Newcastle are considering signing in the ongoing transfer window as part of their transfer plans.

And it has been claimed that Nickson has personally run the rule over him during scouting missions towards the end of the season.

The Newcastle head of recruitment made frequent trips to Craven Cottage towards the end of the previous campaign to watch Lemina.

The midfielder’s contractual situation means he could be available at a bargain price in the ongoing transfer window.

With the transfer budget limited, a player like Lemina suits Newcastle’s recruitment plans this summer.

It remains to be seen whether they make a concrete move to take the midfielder to St. James’ Park in the coming weeks.