Newcastle United are ready to loan out young midfielder Matty Longstaff this summer, according to The Shields Gazette.

Longstaff made his debut for the Magpies in the 2019/20 season against Manchester United and scored in the game to announce his arrival in style.

He went on to make 15 appearances overall in that season, but the past campaign saw his game-time reduced drastically.

He made just five appearances in the Premier League last season and did not score a single goal or record an assist.

Now it appears that Newcastle United are keen to send the player on loan to further his progress and give him more minutes on the pitch.

Newly-promoted Premier League side Norwich City are linked with the midfielder though it remains to be seen whether the Magpies would loan out the player to a top flight rival.

Apart from the Canaries, West Bromwich Albion as well as Middlesbrough have also been linked with Longstaff.

Longstaff signed a deal with Newcastle last summer that keeps him at the club until the end of next season.