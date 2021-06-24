FC Nordsjaelland coach Flemming Pedersen has indicated that Liverpool tracked Kamaldeen Sulemana will be doing a few different things before taking a call on which club to join this summer.

The 19-year-old winger scored ten times and registered eight assists last season for Nordsjaelland and has been on the radar of several clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

Liverpool have been closely tracking him and he has also attracted the interest of Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in the ongoing transfer window.

Ajax are said to be leading the race to land the Ghanaian winger this summer and are claimed to be just a step away from securing him.

However, Pedersen says the youngster is closely studying the offers on his table and will be doing a few more things, such as visiting some of his suitors before deciding on which club to join.

Pedersen told Danish outlet bold.dk: “The last thing I have heard is that Kamaldeen is choosing from the options he has and he has been doing it for a while.

“So, it’s up to him, and I think he is in the process of studying different things, and he would like to visit certain places and so on before he makes the final decision.

“I do not expect him to play here, even though nothing has been decided, but I expect him to accept one of the offers he has in his hands.”

Sulemana has a contract until 2024, but Nordsjaelland appear to be resigned to losing him this summer.