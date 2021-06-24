Charlton Athletic manager Nigel Adkins has revealed he is not worried about his side’s pre-season results and is hoping to use the games as preparation for the beginning of the League One campaign.

The Addicks face the likes of Scottish giants Celtic, Championship side Reading as well as Premier League club Crystal Palace before the beginning of the League One season.

After missing out on reaching the playoffs last season only on goal difference, Charlton go into the upcoming campaign looking to improve on the last time out and secure promotion from the third tier.

The experienced manager recalled previous occasions where the teams he managed had contradictory form in pre-season and the beginning of the campaign, thereby rendering the results of the preparations irrelevant.

He added that what he thinks is ultimately important in pre-season is to make the players ready for the start of the campaign.

“I’ve been at clubs where we’ve won all pre-season games and lost the first few games of the season or where we’ve lost pre-season games and we’ve had an unbelievable run to start the season”, Adkins was quoted as saying by Charlton’s official site.

“So pre-season can be judged in so many different ways in terms of getting a squad of players together to arrive at the start of the season: fit, fresh, organised.

“It’s how quickly you get a settled side and a group of people that want to be part of what you want to do.

“It’s not just about an 11, it’s about a squad of players who understand and know their responsibilities.”

Adkins will be hoping his players will be able to build up a head of steam going into the start of the League One campaign, regardless of the results of pre-season fixtures.