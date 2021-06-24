Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti has given a positive opinion on Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas, but the Italian side are not set to swoop yet.

Tsimikas was snapped up by Liverpool from Greek giants Olympiacos last summer, but has struggled to make an impact at Anfield.

The 25-year-old clocked just five minutes of game time in the Premier League for Liverpool last term, despite the Reds’ injury problems, and the jury is out on whether he will cut the mustard in Jurgen Klopp’s view.

The Greek defender may not be at Liverpool next season though as he has interest from Napoli.

Napoli sporting director Cristiano Guintoli is a firm fan and, according to Italian radio station Radio Kiss Kiss, the club’s coach Spalletti has given a positive opinion on Tsimikas.

However, Spalletti is keen to run the rule over the players currently at the club when they report back for pre-season before a decision on moving for Tsimikas is taken.

Liverpool splashed around £12m to sign Tsimikas from Olympiacos and handed him a contract running until 2025.

It remains to be seen how much Liverpool might demand from Napoli to let the Greece international depart.