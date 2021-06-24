Rangers first team coach Michael Beale is of the view that Gers manager Steven Gerrard has higher standards than most people in football, but insisted that he is humble at the same time.

The former Liverpool captain is still only three years into his senior management career, having taken charge as the manager of Rangers ahead of the 2018/19 season.

However, in the meantime, Gerrard has led the Light Blues to their first Scottish Premiership title in ten years, as well as the Europa League knockout stages twice in a row.

Despite being in the early years of his management career, Gerrard has higher standards than most in the game, according to Rangers first team coach Beale.

Beale explained that Gerrard has set up a good coaching team at Rangers where each member knows their respective roles all while remaining humble.

“Steven Gerrard’s built a management team where people know their roles“, Beale said in a webinar with The Coaches’ Voice.

“He has higher standards [than most] – he and Gary McAllister both do – and he has a vision.

“He’s also very humble.“

Gerrard has been linked with a move to England recently, but he appears to focused on taking Rangers from strength to strength next season.