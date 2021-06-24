Galatasaray have lined up Brighton & Hove Albion star Bernardo as an alternative target if they are not able to get a deal over the line for Leeds United’s Ezgjan Alioski, it has been claimed in Turkey.

The Whites have offered Alioski a new deal at Elland Road but he is yet to commit to it, with his current contract expiring at the end of this month.

Alioski, who could become a free agent in the coming days, has attracted interest from abroad and it was claimed he had a pre-contractual agreement in place with Turkish giants Galatasaray, which turned out not to be the case.

However, Galatasaray are still keen on snapping up the 29-year-old, but are aware they could miss out on him with Leeds keen on extending his stay.

And according to Turkish daily Fotomac, Cimbom have identified Brighton left-back Bernardo as an alternative to Alioski.

The Brazilian struggled for game time under Graham Potter during the first half of the season gone by and was shipped off on loan to Austrian side RB Salzburg in January.

If Alioski opts against a move to Turkey, Galatasaray are prepared to immediately contact Brighton and start negotiations over Bernardo.

With Alioski’s future at Leeds remaining under the scanner, the club have been on the hunt for a natural left-back in the ongoing transfer window with Huesca’s Javi Galan being a target.