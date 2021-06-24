West Ham United linked defender Jonathan Tah has had preliminary contacts with clubs in England and Spain over a potential summer move.

The 25-year-old defender has two years left on his contract at Bayer Leverkusen and made 35 appearances for the German club last season.

But his future at the club is under the spotlight due to suggestions that he wants to seek a fresh challenge in the ongoing transfer window.

A move to the Premier League has been mooted, with West Ham believed to be interested in taking him to the London Stadium this summer.

And according to German magazine Kicker, the defender has entertained preliminary contacts with clubs.

Sides from England and Spain have got in touch with Tah and his representatives over a summer switch in the ongoing transfer window.

But the talks are at an early stage and Tah is yet to receive a concrete approach from any of his potential suitors this summer.

Leverkusen are also expected to hold out for a fee of €20m before agreeing to sell the 25-year-old defender in the ongoing window.

It remains to be seen whether David Moyes makes a concrete move to take Tah to West Ham.