West Ham United are not expecting a deal over Jesse Lingard to be done until his club Manchester United seal an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho, according to the Evening Standard.

Lingard was frozen out of the Manchester United squad during the better part of the first half of the season gone by.

But the winger managed to breathe life into his stalled career after sealing a loan move to the Red Devils’ Premier League rivals West Ham in the second half of the campaign.

Lingard scored nine league games for David Moyes’ side and played a crucial role in helping them snatch a Europa League spot.

The capital club are keen on adding Lingard to their ranks on a permanent basis, but are waiting for Manchester United to complete their dealings with Dortmund for winger Sancho.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can see Lingard playing a role under him in the upcoming season on the back of his successful loan spell at the London Stadium, but the potential arrival of Sancho could result in the 28-year-old’s chances of playing regular football becoming limited at Old Trafford.

West Ham are aware that Sancho joining Manchester United could have an impact on Lingard’s future at his current club and are thus not expecting the Mancunians to take a call on their star until their business with Dortmund is done.

Although it has been suggested that Lingard’s first choice is to earn his place back in the senior squad at Old Trafford, any concrete decision about his future is yet to be taken.

Manchester United have tabled an improved offer of £72m for Sancho, and even though Dortmund are yet to agree to that fee, all parties involved are confident of dragging a deal over the line in the coming weeks.

Lingard is currently planning on returning for pre-season training with Manchester United and then decide what he wants to do next with West Ham eagerly waiting on a decision from him while pushing ahead with a move from their end.