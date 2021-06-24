Wolves are looking at potential replacements for goalkeeper Rui Patricio, despite not actively looking to sell him, according to The Athletic.

Patricio joined Wolves in the summer of 2018 to be their new goalkeeper, with the club having achieved promotion from the Championship just the previous season.

He has gone on to make almost 130 appearances for Wolves in his time at Molineux and helped his side record consecutive seventh-place positions in his first two seasons.

The last season did not go according to plan for Wolves however as they slumped to 13th in the table and it led to manager Nuno Espirito Santos leaving the club.

The goalkeeper is wanted by Roma, this summer with newly-appointed coach Jose Mourinho said to be keen on the shot-stopper.

Wolves do not have a great desire to sell Patricio, however, they are looking at potential replacements in the event they do sanction an exit.

Though conversations have taken place between both parties, no offer has yet been made by Roma to Wolves for Patricio.

Patricio’s contract with Wolves runs through until the end of next season and if he does make the switch to the Italian club he would get an opportunity to play European football next season.