Arsenal’s swoop for Ben White has not yet been finalised and the deal to take him to the Emirates Stadium is only expected to go through after Euro 2020, according to the Daily Express.

The Gunners are moving to snap White up from Brighton & Hove Albion and it has been suggested in some quarters that the deal to take him to the capital is all but done.

However, Arsenal are still negotiating with Brighton over the final fee, with no agreement yet and still work to be done.

They are expected to complete the capture of the England centre-back, however the formalities with White will only be carried out after Euro 2020.

The defender will need to undergo a medical with the Gunners and sign his contract.

White impressed last season at Brighton on the back of a campaign on loan at Leeds United where he helped the Yorkshire giants win promotion back to the Premier League.

The defender made 36 appearances in the Premier League for the Seagulls last term, picking up three yellow cards and a single red card.

Brighton have him under contract for a further three years, but his future now looks set to be in north London.