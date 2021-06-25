Celtic legend John Hartson has urged the club to become active in the transfer market this summer as he insists the Bhoys players want to see fresh faces.

After a disappointing runners-up finish in the Scottish Premiership last season, Celtic were engaged in a long search for a manager that finally ended in the appointment of Ange Postecoglu.

As it stands, it has been a quiet start to the transfer window for the Hoops, though they will be hoping with the arrival of Postecoglu, things speed up.

Hartson believes Postecoglu has a difficult task ahead of him as he prepares to take charge of his team for the first time.

The former Hoops striker believes that in addition to the fans, the players too are anxious to see some new arrivals at Celtic Park.

“Ange has a difficult job.. it’s a massive challenge to get Celtic winning again”, tweeted Hartson.

“I’m intrigued to see what backing he gets from the board.

“Fans and players want to see new arrivals.

“And good ones at that.”

Among the players linked with Celtic are Sunderland forward Charlie Wyke, Ecuadorian centre-back Piero Hincapie and former Premier League midfielder Aaron Mooy.

The Hoops will be looking to bring some new faces into the squad to improve upon their subpar season last year and make a credible challenge for the Scottish Premiership title in Postecoglu’s first campaign.