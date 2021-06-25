Crystal Palace players with contracts expiring this summer have been told they must wait for the club to bring in a new boss to sort out their futures, according to the BBC.

Having seen Roy Hodgson draw the curtain on his four-year stint at Selhurst Park at the end of last season, Crystal Palace are on the hunt to find his replacement.

The Eagles were close to landing their man for managerial role in ex-Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre, but he ultimately decided to not take over at the capital club.

However, another pressing matter that the club have on their hands is that a number of players in the senior squad will be out of contract at the end of this month.

And it has emerged the Crystal Palace hierarchy have told all players with expiring contracts that they can only look to sign new deals once a new manager is in place at the club.

The capital club are witnessing a sea of change as in addition to Hodgson, assistant manager Ray Lewington and first-team coach Dave Reddington have also departed Selhurst Park and the club want to wait and see which players the incoming boss wants to have at his disposal.

Following Favre snubbing a move to Crystal Palace, they have gone back to the drawing board in their managerial hunt and have complied a shortlist of names.

The Eagles stars are scheduled to return for pre-season training on 5th July and the club are determined to sort out the managerial situation by then.