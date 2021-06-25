Everton are holding talks with soon to be free agent Sergio Romero, but face competition from Juventus and Celtic Vigo for his signature, according to The Athletic.

The Toffees had Robin Olsen on loan from Roma last season to provide competition for Jordan Pickford, but the Swede has returned to the Italian capital.

Everton are keen for Olsen to return, but the shot-stopper was unhappy with his limited opportunities at Goodison Park and it remains to be seen if he would agree to head back to Merseyside.

They are now holding talks with Romero, whose contract at Manchester United is expiring, as they seek to make sure they are not left short in the goalkeeping department.

However, there is competition for the goalkeeper’s signature.

Romero also has interest from Juventus in Italy and Celta Vigo in Spain, leaving Everton with work to do.

The player though is claimed to be interested in remaining in the Premier League, which may give Everton an advantage in the chase.

Everton failed with a bid to sign Romero on loan from Manchester United last year despite offering to cover his entire wage packet.