Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal are set to slap in an offer for Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

Sigurdsson registered eight goals and ten assists in 44 appearances across all competitions for Everton last season, being amongst their most consistent performers.

The 31-year-old’s exploits for the Toffees have seen him drawing admiring glances from abroad, with Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal keen on acquiring his services.

Leonardo Jardim’s side are looking to lure Sigurdsson away to the Middle East and they are gearing up to table a €10m offer for his services.

It has been claimed that the Riyadh outfit have held talks with Sigurdsson, but the player was not warm to moving to Saudi Arabia.

Al Hilal are hoping they can convince the player to leave Goodison Park and join their ranks as they look to push for a move from their end.

The Iceland international arrived on Merseyside from Swansea in the summer of 2017 and has acted as a creative hub for the them while also chipping in with goals.

In addition to Sigurdsson, Everton could also see another of their creative players leaving this summer as James Rodriguez’s future at Goodison Park is also under the scanner.