The agent of Everton linked goalkeeper Neto will be in Barcelona next week to hold talks over his client’s future amidst interest from Italy as well.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper has been the understudy to Marc-Andre ter Stegen since he joined the club in 2019 and wants to move on from the Camp Nou.

Neto is keen to play more football next season and is believed to be pushing for a move out of Barcelona this summer.

Everton have been strongly linked with wanting him to replace the departed Robin Olsen at Goodison Park, and Neto’s future could become clearer soon.

According to Catalan daily Sport, his agent is likely to be in Barcelona next week to discuss his client’s future at the Nou Camp.

His agent will sit down for talks with Barcelona and look to sort out his future amidst interest from several clubs.

The former Juventus man has also been attracting interest from Italy with Roma, AC Milan and Inter also considering signing him.

Neto has two years left on his contract and Barcelona are said to be holding out for a fee of €16m.

But there are suggestions no club are expected to offer such figures for the 31-year-old this summer.