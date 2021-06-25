Rangers left-back Borna Barisic has backed his young Croatian team-mate Josko Gvardiol to become a top player given the potential he has already shown.

A centre-back by trade, the 19-year-old defender started as a left-back in all three of Croatia’s three European Championship group games and caught the eye of observes.

Barisic’s fitness issues meant Gvardiol got his opportunity, but the Rangers left-back is expected to start when the Croats take on Spain in the last 16 game on Monday.

The Rangers star is all praise for Gvardiol and believes he already showed his potential at Dinamo Zagreb last season even before he broke into the Croatia senior squad this year.

He stressed that he has no doubts that the teenage defender will go from strength to strength over the next few years because he clearly has the talent to do so.

Barisic said in a press conference: “Josko Gvardiol has great potential.

“He has shown it throughout the season at Dinamo Zagreb.

“It will be normal for him to progress and become a top-level player.”

Gvardiol was chased by Leeds United during his time at Dinamo Zagreb, but chose to join RB Leipzig.

The 19-year-old has admitted he would welcome the chance to play for Liverpool in the future.