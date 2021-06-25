Armstrong Oko-Flex has revealed that he is committed to impressing his new club by displaying his skills and scoring goals after swapping Celtic for West Ham United.

The 19-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the Hammers, with the option to extend for another year.

The Irish winger, whose contract at Celtic expired last month, made two senior appearances for the Glasgow outfit in the recently concluded season.

Oko-Flex was given the opportunity to train with the Hammers Under-23s in the last few weeks of last season and he seems to have made an impression on the West Ham coaching staff.

The former Celtic attacker intends to entertain and score goals during his time with the east London outfit and make an impression on the West Ham faithful.

Oko-Flex revealed that he grew up watching the likes of Ronaldinho, Ronaldo and Jay-Jay Okocha play and drew inspiration from them.

“I grew up admiring a few players: Ronaldinho, because he was just gifted; Brazilian Ronaldo, who, for a No9, had everything; and Jay-Jay Okocha, because my parents are originally from Nigeria, and he’s someone I grew up watching on YouTube – he did some crazy things back in the past!”, Oko-Flex told West Ham United’s official site.

“I also like to entertain, but it’s also about doing it in the right amount. Goals win you games, and I’m an attacker, so goals and assists are very important to me.

“I like to be direct, take on players, and work hard for the team and myself as well.

“I just try and create as many goals as possible and help my team to win.

“As a footballer, I just want to play at the highest level I can.

“I want to play for my country and just make my family and the people around me proud.

“I can’t wait for the season to start, to get more games, and hopefully try and achieve some goals that I have within myself.”

The Dublin-native will look to accelerate his development under the tutelage of the coaches at West Ham and try to break into their senior squad.