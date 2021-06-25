Liverpool flop Loris Karius has insisted he wants to prove himself next season and is hugely hungry to succeed.

The Reds shipped Karius off on loan to Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin last season, but the shot-stopper struggled to command regular first team football and ended the campaign with just four league appearances to his name.

He is returning to Anfield this summer and it is unclear where his future will lie, with little prospect for first team involvement at Liverpool.

Karius is clear that he does not want to sit on the bench next season and told German daily Bild: “I want to prove something to myself and the people.

“I am extremely hungry and motivated.”

The German custodian believes that he is in good shape and ready to take on any challenge which comes his way.

“I think I am physically better than ever”, Karius explained.

“I have made well over 200 top division appearances in my career and I have international experience.

“I neither have to be developed nor need to adapt, everything that I do is firmly established. I do not need time to get up to speed.”

Liverpool still have Karius under contract for a further season, but it appears unlikely he will be given the opportunity to add to the 49 outings he has made for the Reds so far.