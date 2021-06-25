Inter are actively looking to sell Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Ivan Perisic, with no talks on the horizon to extend a contract which expires next summer.

Perisic has been an Inter player since the summer of 2015 and has made over 200 appearances for the Serie A side in all competitions.

Last season, Perisic won his first Serie A title with Inter as he helped his side by scoring four goals as well as laying on five assists.

However, he could be on the move this summer and has been linked with north London pair Arsenal and Tottenham.

Inter are aiming to make cuts to their budget and have shown no sign of wanting to extend Perisic’s contract, which expires next summer.

And according to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, Inter are actively looking to sell Perisic.

A return to Bayern Munich has also not been ruled out for Perisic and it remains to be seen whether he prefers going back to the Bundesliga or whether he seeks out new avenues with the Premier League.

Perisic is currently playing in the European Championship and it is expected that any decision regarding his future will be made after the tournament.