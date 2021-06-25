Lazio have made contact with Chelsea over the possibility of taking left-back Emerson Palmieri on loan.

Since joining Chelsea in January 2018, Emerson has found regular playing time hard to come by at Stamford Bridge and has been linked with an exit in recent transfer windows.

Last season, the left-back made only two appearances in the Premier League and of his six Champions League appearances he played the full 90 minutes only twice.

He has been linked with Serie A sides Inter and Napoli this summer but a new entrant have joined the race.

Lazio have now made contact over signing Emerson, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, and want to land him on loan.

The Rome-club are only interested in signing Emerson on a loan deal and will try to beat off competition for him if Chelsea agree.

Before joining Chelsea, Emerson played for Lazio’s bitter rivals Roma, and his stock remains high in Serie A.

Emerson’s contract with Chelsea runs out at the end of next season, and the Blues may be looking to offload the player before he becomes a free agent next summer.