Manchester United have worked out an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund to take Jadon Sancho to Old Trafford, according to the Daily Mirror.

The year-long Sancho saga is gradually coming to an end with Manchester United moving ever close to signing the England winger this summer.

Dortmund rejected two bids from Manchester United this month, but it seems an agreement is finally in place between the two clubs for Sancho to move to Old Trafford.

It has been claimed that the two clubs have now agreed on the terms of the deal in principle and a broad agreement has been worked out.

Manchester United have agreed to pay a fee of £75m to Dortmund and will fork out another £5m in add-ons as part of the agreement.

The two clubs are now working on the fine print of the agreement as Manchester United look to close out the signature of Sancho.

The Premier League giants have already worked out personal terms on a contract with the winger’s representatives.

But an official announcement is expected to be delayed until the end of England’s European Championship campaign.

However, it seems after waiting for more than a year Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now on the verge of landing his number on target from last summer.