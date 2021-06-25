Marcelo Bielsa has specifically asked Leeds United to sign Matheus Cunha from Hertha Berlin and the Whites are working hard on the swoop.

Leeds’ transfer business had been expected to be advanced by late June, but the Whites are still waiting to splash the cash, despite being linked with a host of players.

Bielsa specifically asked Leeds to sign Raphinha from Rennes last summer and the club’s director of football Victor Orta came up with the goods.

Now Bielsa has asked Leeds specifically to sign Cunha, according to Brazilian outlet UOL, with the Argentine keen to have the Hertha Berlin attacker at his disposal.

Leeds are intensifying talks with Hertha Berlin in an attempt to land the Brazilian.

Hertha Berlin are open to doing business for Cunha, but only for the right price, with the club claimed to want between €25m and €30m.

Cunha is under contract at Hertha Berlin until the summer of 2025.

The attacker is in the Brazil squad for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics, which runs from 23rd July to 8th August.