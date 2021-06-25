Out-of-favour Celtic star Olivier Ntcham is attracting serious interest from two Ligue 1 clubs, it has been claimed in France, despite appearing to be on his way to AEK Athens.

The midfielder was shipped off on loan to Marseille in January for the second half of the season gone by but failed to impress at the Stade Velodrome.

Ntcham is expected to leave Celtic this summer and AEK Athens have been closing in on his signature with the belief that the Bhoys will terminate his contract ahead of time.

It is claimed the Glasgow giants do not see Ntcham having a future at the club and are prepared to allow him to go for free despite him having one more year left at the club.

However, irrespective of his struggles at Marseille, it appears his stock remains at high in his homeland, as according to French outlet Foot Mercato, two Ligue 1 clubs want him to join their ranks and hold serious interest.

The 25-year-old could be handed with an opportunity to return to France for another spell due to attracting serious interest from two top flight sides.

Ntcham arrived at Celtic Park from Manchester City in the summer of 2017 and was close to moving to Portuguese giants FC Porto in 2019.

And it appears the Frenchman will be able to part ways with Celtic for good in the coming days, with him seeming to not play any role in new boss Ange Postecoglou’s plans for the club’s future.