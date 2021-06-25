Rafael Benitez will have further talks with Everton this weekend to finalise his contract and is already plotting his backroom staff, according to the Daily Mail.

The Toffees have held several rounds of talks with the former Real Madrid and Valencia coach and have been won over.

Benitez is now closing in on being appointed as the successor to Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park and the process is set to take another big step forward this weekend.

The Spaniard will hold further talks with Everton as he looks to finalise his contract.

And in a sign he is already preparing for life as Everton boss, Benitez is plotting his backroom staff and intends to bring Paco de Miguel with him as his fitness coach.

Benitez will also hold talks with Duncan Ferguson over being his assistant at Goodison Park.

With July now looming, Everton are keen to have a new manager in place soon, but there is no indication yet as to when the club will confirm him as their boss.

The possibility of Benitez becoming Everton manager has angered some Toffees fans due to his past association with rivals Liverpool.