Rangers will demand FC Porto all but double their offer for Alfredo Morelos if they do slap in a £10m bid for the striker.

It has been claimed that Morelos has agreed personal terms with Porto in advance of a switch to the Estadio do Dragao.

Porto are tipped to be preparing to offer Rangers a fee of £10m for Morelos, but according to the Belfast Telegraph, the Scottish champions will tell the Portuguese club to go up nearer to £20m.

Rangers will be clear to Porto that they will need to get closer to £20m if there is to be any chance of Morelos making the move to Portugal this summer.

Morelos was the subject of interest from Lille last summer, but the French side could not satisfy Rangers’ demands.

The 25-year-old helped Rangers to clinch the Scottish Premiership title last term, chipping in with 12 league goals.

The Colombian also continued to impress on the European stage and was in action in Portugal for Rangers as they met Benfica in the Europa League group phase.

Morelos is just six goals shy of reaching the 100-goal mark for Rangers, but he may never get the chance to hit that milestone.