Stuttgart consider striker Sasa Kalajdzic to be unsellable this summer, despite the player interesting Tottenham Hotspur, and will only reconsider their stance if offered above a certain figure.

The 23-year-old drew eyeballs towards him over the course of the last Bundesliga season as he netted 16 times in 33 games, at one point going on a run of scoring in seven consecutive league matches.

Kalajdzic’s form in the Bundesliga and internationally – he is action at Euro 2020 with Austria – has seen him linked with a host of clubs, including Premier League giants Tottenham.

However, according to German daily Bild, Stuttgart have decided that Kalajdzic is unsellable this summer and are firmly against letting him go.

They believe that another season at the club will make the Austrian hitman an even more in-demand talent and develop his game further.

The club though have not completely closed the door.

It is claimed that if Stuttgart are offered well above €30m then they could consider letting him depart.

With Tottenham’s new football managing director Fabio Paratici needing to wheel and deal in the transfer market this summer it remains to be seen if such a sum would be within reach for the north London side.